Work of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Sariab’s Trauma Center to be started soon: MPA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Ali Madad Jatak on Monday said that the construction of a trauma center equipped with modern facilities at Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) Sariab at a cost of Rs 400 million would be started soon, after which patients would not need to go to Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC).

He said this while talking to the media on the occasion of handing over the keys of 2 ambulances equipped with modern facilities to Sheikh Zayed Hospital from his own funds to Executive Director Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr. Shair Ahmed Satakzai.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Haji Ali Madad Jatak said that today he has provided two ambulances equipped with modern facilities to Sheikh Zayed Hospital from his MPA fund, which would help in taking patients to the hospital on time in any emergency situation.

He said that he would try to provide more ambulances for the hospital, the construction of a trauma center at Sheikh Zayed Hospital to launch soon at a cost of Rs 400 million, for which Sheikh Zayed Hospital has provided land.

He said that a solar system is being installed at a cost of Rs 100 million to solve the electricity problem in the hospital on a permanent basis.

In response to a question, Haji Ali Madad Jatak said that he has allocated Rs 100 million from his funds for health and Rs 100 million for education, which would help in providing facilities in hospitals and schools.

He said that with the efforts of Executive Director Dr. Shair Ahmad Satakzai, Sheikh Zayed Hospital has become fully functional and health facilities are being provided to the public 24 hours a day.

He said that if anything is needed in Sheikh Zayed Hospital, the Executive Director should tell us, and we would get special funds approved for the hospital from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

In response to a question, the MPA said that modern machinery and other equipment for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital have reached the hospital and soon, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself would inaugurate Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

On this occasion, Executive Director Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr. Shair Ahmad Satakzai thanked Haji Ali Madad Jatak for donating 2 modern ambulances to the hospital.

In response to a question, he said that all medicines are available in the hospital, which are being provided free of cost to the patients, and a computerized record of all medicines provided to the patients is available with the hospital.

In response to a question, he said that funds for repairing the hospital’s machinery are very less, due to which we are facing difficulties.

On this occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly Haji Ali Madad Jatak inspected various departments of the hospital and expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided to the patients there.