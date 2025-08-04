PM directs early completion of advanced weather warning system in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for early completion and functioning of the advance weather warning system in Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing cheques distribution ceremony among the victim families of recent rains and floods, the prime minister said that being topped as the natural calamity hit country, Pakistan required preparedness to ward off damages and losses.

Citing damages and deaths caused by recent cloud burst triggering massive rains and floods in Gilgit Baltistan, the prime minister said that first of all, they required an advance warning system, a robust system, which should have been installed here.

But for the last seven year, the subject remained confined to papers only, the prime minister observed and said in the last one and half year no progress was either made.

He said that the deadline over completion of the project would not be given even an hour's extension.

The prime minister said that he was visiting Gilgit Baltistan, along with cabinet members, to express sympathy with the bereaved families and assured them that they would be rehabilitated and for this purpose, the Federal government departments and the relevant departments in GB would work closely.

He referred to a policy framed during the year 2022 for compensation amount given to the families who suffered from human or other losses from the natural calamities in Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister said that he had directed the chairman NDMA to conduct mapping of the damages and submit a report in this regard, adding that he would visit the area in August.

He also announced Rs4 billion, on part of the federal government, for the purpose.

Moreover, he said, a 100 MW solar project which was announced by the federal government would start functioning in the current year to provide relief during winter months.

The prime minister further informed that inauguration of Daanish schools in Gilgit Baltistan would be laid soon from the federal government’s resources.

He said admission to these schools would be made on merit as these were not expenditures but investments on country’s youth who would serve as nation builders in the future.

Governor GB, ministers, federal ministers, chairman NDMA, federal and provincial officials and rain affected families members attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed cheques containing compensation amount among the family members of the those who lost their loved ones in the recent rains and floods.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, in his remarks, highlighted the damages, rescue and relief activities in Gilgit Balitistan after recent floods.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam lauded the prime minister for his commitment and dedication to the public welfare projects.

He said contrary to past, now Gilgit Baltistan budget had been increased to Rs186 billion annually.