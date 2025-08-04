Open Menu

PHA Decorating Rawalpindi Roads To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) With 10 days left in the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, the roads of Rawalpindi decorated with national flags and buntings are giving a festive look.

As per the vision of Punjab Government, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi had been decorating the city roads to mark the occasion, a PHA spokesman said on Monday.

Murree Road - the city’s main artery, h said, was already giving an ambience of nationalism with waving National Flags at every pole right from the starting point in Saddar to Faizabad, he added.

Moreover, he said, with green patches and flowery plants electric lights were being installed to celebrate the Independence Day in a festive way.

On the special instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, the Authority would organize various events related to the Independence Day, the spokesman said.

