Over 2,000 events across Sindh in connection with Independence Day and “Battle for Truth”: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that more than 2,000 events are being held across the province of Sindh in connection with Independence Day and“Battle for Truth” celebrations.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at an event organized at the office of the Thar Coal Energy Board, where he also inaugurated the ceremony by cutting a cake.

The event was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro, MD of Thar Coal Energy board (TCEB) Tariq Ali Shah, CEO of STDC Saleem Shaikh, Director of TCEB Nisar Memon, and other officials.

While addressing the event, Minister Nasir Shah said that, following the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh, Independence Day and “Battle for Truth” celebrations are being enthusiastically observed across the province, including in all government departments, where special arrangements have been made.

The Energy Minister emphasized that the celebration of Independence Day and the “Battle for Truth” is a matter of great pride for the entire Pakistani nation, and that people across the country are participating in these events with full spirit and patriotism.

Speaking at the event, MD of Thar Coal Energy Board, Tariq Ali Shah, highlighted the significance of the celebration and said that STDC took the lead in organizing the first event related to Independence Day and “Battle for Truth.”

He added that all officers and employees of the Thar Coal Board were highly enthusiastic about the celebrations and expressed gratitude to Minister Nasir Shah for gracing the occasion.