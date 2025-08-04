Meeting held regarding celebration of Youm-i-Istehsal in Kalat on Aug 5

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kalat Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shahnawaz Baloch regarding the grand preparations for the Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-i-Istehsal) and 14 August Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all departments.

The meeting was discussed in detail the preparations for the Kashmir Exploitation Day, including 05 August and the Independence Day celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahnawaz Baloch said that the Kashmir Exploitation Day would be celebrated with national enthusiasm and in this regard, a grand rally would be organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and colorful events could be organized in schools and colleges.

Similarly, 14 August, the Independence Day of Pakistan, will be celebrated with national enthusiasm and in this regard, a flag hoisting rally and various events will be organized.