GB Assembly Demands Restoration Of HEC Undergraduate Scholarships For Gilgit-Baltistan Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to restore undergraduate scholarship opportunities for students from the region, which were discontinued in Phases II and III of the HEC’s scholarship programs.

The resolution presented by Member of the Assembly Amjad Hussain, emphasized that between 70 to 75 deserving students from Gilgit-Baltistan have been availing these scholarships annually since 2021 to pursue higher education in public sector universities across Pakistan.

The Assembly expressed grave concern over the exclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan from the recent phases of the HEC initiative, highlighting that the region’s geographical remoteness and economic challenges make such financial support essential for equitable access to education.

The resolution stressed that restoring the scholarships is critical for promoting educational development and creating opportunities for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Assembly recommended that HEC take immediate steps to include GB students in Phases II and III of the program to uphold the principles of equal opportunity and national integration.

