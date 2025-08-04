18th National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The 18th session of the National Assembly commenced on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.

The session began at 5:10 PM and is expected to take up various legislative and non-legislative agenda items, including bills, resolutions, and matters of public importance.

