APHC pays homage to S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has paid glorious tribute to prominent martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police arrested S. Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998, in the Soura area of Srinagar and later killed him in custody on the same day.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement while paying rich tributes to Shaheed Wani on his 26th martyrdom anniversary, said he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom lover across the occupied territory.

He said that S Hameed Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs had laid down their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would not be wasted.

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman, Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement in Srinagar lauding the peerless contribution of S. Hameed Wani towards the ongoing freedom struggle said that the martyred leader was a man of integrity who served the movement throughout his life and ultimately laid down his life for the sacred cause.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mohammad Yasin Atae and Imtiyaz Reshi, while eulogizing the services and sacrifices rendered by S Hameed Wani for the Kashmiris’ just cause, described him as an icon of the freedom struggle.