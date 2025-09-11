APHC Raises IIOJK Human Rights Concerns
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Advocate Parvez Shah Secretary General All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) welcomed the High Commissioner's update on the global human rights situation but expressed concerned regarding the ongoing human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which did not receive specific attention, particularly after the recent false flag operation in Pehalgam that escalated tensions of nuclear threat in the region.
He further said that despite previous reports by the Office of the High Commissioner in 2018 and 2019 highlighting grave human rights violations, no concrete actions have been taken, said a press release here on Thursday.
"The situation on the ground remains dire, with Jammu and Kashmir inaccessible to human rights organizations, humanitarian agencies and independent media. This lack of access exacerbates concerns about ongoing human rights abuses," he said.
The black laws in place continued to grant impunity to armed forces, while Kashmiri civilians faced severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, assembly and association, he added.
Political leaders remain detained away from their homes for years, with their families denied access to them, he noted, focusing on how courts failed to uphold the principle of speedy and fair trial and the process of disempowering Kashmiris continued unabated.
"Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the largest militarized zones in the world," Parvez said.
He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take concrete and meaningful actions to address the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The affected population's rights and dignity must be protected and respected.
