DIG Tariq Chairs High-level Meeting On Law & Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday held a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, to review crime control measures and the law and order situation in the Federal capital.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SP Industrial Area, and SHOs from various police stations.

The DIG Tariq directed officers to ensure the arrest of all suspects involved in heinous crimes without delay, stressing that no leniency would be shown to criminal elements.

He further emphasized that arrested suspects must be challaned in court based on strong and credible evidence to ensure justice.

He instructed police officials to continue search and combing operations across their respective areas, making full use of all available resources to curb criminal activities.

DIG Tariq reaffirmed that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

