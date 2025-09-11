Open Menu

Commissioner Hyderabad Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jamshoro

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A high-level meeting to discuss the possible flood situation in the Indus River was held on Thursday at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Jamshoro. The meeting was chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi and DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, SSP Zafar Siddiq Chhanga, Additional Deputy Commissioners Nooruddin Hingorjo and Dr Adnan Muneer Tunio, District Health Officer Dr Pir Manzoor Ahmed and officers of health, livestock, police, irrigation, social welfare, rescue 1122, motorway, public health and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

According to a handout, the current situation of the Indus River and rescue and relief efforts were also reviewed. Irrigation engineers provided briefings on water flow and embankment conditions via video link.

Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi said that all preparations to tackle possible flooding have been completed, directing the district administration and irrigation department to remain alert. He urged irrigation officials to monitor the river’s protective embankments around the clock and ensure the availability of heavy machinery and stones at vulnerable sites.

He called floods a natural disaster and urged that protecting lives and property remains the top priority.

Residents of katcha (riverine) areas were urged to immediately vacate their areas and move to relief camps.

DC Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri briefed about the preparations, including the establishment of relief camps in schools and government buildings across all four talukas of the district. He said that these camps would provide affected people with three meals a day and other essential facilities.

Notices have been issued instructing katcha residents to relocate to these camps, while medical and vaccination camps for people and livestock have also been set up in collaboration with health and livestock departments.

The district administration has established a District Control Room to monitor the situation and coordinate closely with relevant departments. The DC expressed satisfaction with the rescue and relief arrangements and advised the public not to share unconfirmed information about the flood situation on social media without official verification.

Later, Divisional Commissioner Abbasi, DIG, DC and SSP Jamshoro visited the protective embankments at Kotri to review the situation. Irrigation engineers briefed them on the water levels and embankment conditions during the visit.

