Man Held With 2416 Bottles Of Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The district police, in a crackdown on drug-sellers, arrested a drug-pusher on Thursday and recovered 2416 bottles of imported liquor and 400 litres of locally manufactured liquor in the jurisdiction of Hajipura Police Station.

According to spokesman for the police, Police Station Hajipura police team, during an intelligence-based operation, raided at Hajipura and managed to arrest notorious drug pusher Amjad Ittefaq.

During preliminary investigation, the police said accused Amjad used to buy liquor from other districts and sell in district Sialkot. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

