Appellate Tribunal Approves Nomination Papers Of Azam Swati

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The judge of Appellate Tribunal, Peshawar, in a short judgment on Monday approved the nomination papers of PTI backed candidate for the general seat of Senate on his appeal and reserved the judgment on technocrat seat.

Azam Swati had filed an appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers for the general seat.

The hearing was conducted by Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

The counsel of Azam, Barrister Waqar Ahmed informed the Tribunal that three persons raised objections on the nomination papers of Swati including the two who were not candidates in the election.

He said one objection was that Azam Swati had now provided the details of the cases filed against him and he did not provide this in the general election NA-15 .

He argued that after the general election, Azam Swati filed petitions in the High Court and was provided with the details of the cases and the same was provided in the Senate election papers.

Similarly, the objection was that Swati did not qualify as a technocrats, to which the counsel said that his client had been a member of the Senate for 18 years, twice as a technocrat and once as a general.

He added that from 2006 to 2012 he was eligible for Technocrat and now his eligibility had been challenged.

He had been a member of various committees in Senate including the one He has been a member of Judges Committee.

The tribunal reserved its decision after the arguments of both parties and later issued a short decision while approving the nomination papers of Swati for general seats, however, the tribunal reserved judgment on seat of technocrat.

