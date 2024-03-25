Appellate Tribunal Approves Nomination Papers Of Azam Swati
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The judge of Appellate Tribunal, Peshawar, in a short judgment on Monday approved the nomination papers of PTI backed candidate for the general seat of Senate on his appeal and reserved the judgment on technocrat seat.
Azam Swati had filed an appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers for the general seat.
The hearing was conducted by Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed.
The counsel of Azam, Barrister Waqar Ahmed informed the Tribunal that three persons raised objections on the nomination papers of Swati including the two who were not candidates in the election.
He said one objection was that Azam Swati had now provided the details of the cases filed against him and he did not provide this in the general election NA-15 .
He argued that after the general election, Azam Swati filed petitions in the High Court and was provided with the details of the cases and the same was provided in the Senate election papers.
Similarly, the objection was that Swati did not qualify as a technocrats, to which the counsel said that his client had been a member of the Senate for 18 years, twice as a technocrat and once as a general.
He added that from 2006 to 2012 he was eligible for Technocrat and now his eligibility had been challenged.
He had been a member of various committees in Senate including the one He has been a member of Judges Committee.
The tribunal reserved its decision after the arguments of both parties and later issued a short decision while approving the nomination papers of Swati for general seats, however, the tribunal reserved judgment on seat of technocrat.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua1 second ago
-
KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab's Primary and Secondary Health Care Department4 seconds ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among special children at RCPH10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite-flying; 280 arrested in 48 hours: CPO10 minutes ago
-
Dar, Britain's Foreign Secretary discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations10 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, loot recovered10 minutes ago
-
Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan selected to lead training of African countries on Mosquito identification10 minutes ago
-
Fostering parliamentary diplomacy; essential for world peace: Ayaz Sadiq20 minutes ago
-
Unidentified man killed in road accident20 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to equip the HFH with modern facilities; Dr Butt20 minutes ago
-
KDA team accesses damages by avalanche on Lake Road Naran40 minutes ago