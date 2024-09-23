Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patriotic circles,General Asim Malik is equipped with professional skills and has been performing important military positions.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

In order to end the wave of anarchy and chaos in the country, it is imperative that the nation trust the military leadership and encourage their policies. Information Secretary Q-League Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 Sep, 2024) Muslim League Q Punjab Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a release that the important appointment in the Supreme Intelligence wing of the army will bring about positive and significant changes.

He said that the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for patriotic circles, General Asim Malik is equipped with professional skills and has been performing important military duties.He further said that In order to end the wave of anarchy and chaos in the country,it is imperative that the nation trust the military leadership and encourage their policies.