- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patriotic circles,General ..
Appointment Of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik As DGISI Is Very Welcome For The Patriotic Circles,General Asim Malik Is Equipped With Professional Skills And Has Been Performing Important Military Positions.Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:42 PM
In order to end the wave of anarchy and chaos in the country, it is imperative that the nation trust the military leadership and encourage their policies. Information Secretary Q-League Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 Sep, 2024) Muslim League Q Punjab Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a release that the important appointment in the Supreme Intelligence wing of the army will bring about positive and significant changes.
He said that the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for patriotic circles, General Asim Malik is equipped with professional skills and has been performing important military duties.He further said that In order to end the wave of anarchy and chaos in the country,it is imperative that the nation trust the military leadership and encourage their policies.
Recent Stories
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
More Stories From Pakistan
-
41 researchers of IUB included in top 2pc scientists of the world4 minutes ago
-
Latest article in Israeli newspaper further exposed Imran's links with Jewish lobbies: Daniyal Chaud ..4 minutes ago
-
BISP-IFAD to explore livelihood opportunities for BISP beneficiaries4 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes CPEC's importance for Pak-China ties4 minutes ago
-
Illegal petrol sale points sealed5 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, cases for overpricing essentials5 minutes ago
-
CM directs to expand Sehat Card program14 minutes ago
-
KP government urges immediate action on Kurram law and order situation15 minutes ago
-
Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri organizes khuli kachehri in Khipro and Hathongo to address public issues15 minutes ago
-
DHO inspects ongoing anti-polio campaign in remote areas of DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of revenue officers24 minutes ago
-
Auqaf Dept hosts Seerat conference24 minutes ago