APTPMA salutes Pak armed forces

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) has saluted Pak armed forces and paid them gratitude on the historic success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against Indian aggression.

M. Zubair Motiwala Patron-in-Chief, Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry Chairman, Mian Aftab Ahmed Senior Vice Chairman, Anwer Aziz Balagamwala, Muhammad Akram and Rao Abdul Basit Vice Chairmen/Regional Chairmen APTPMA said that all members have applauded the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, daring and determined efforts of valiant Pak armed forces in achieving a definite victory against the attacks of belligerent and fascist regime in New Delhi.

They said that all three forces under the command of General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff; Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Pakistan Air Force and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Pakistan Navy along with support of paramilitary units showed maximum restraint and when the nation was attacked, the enemy was astonished to face these gallant forces.

APTPMA leaders also complimented the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which provided full support to the armed forces in addition to presenting Pakistan’s case at world forums through excellent diplomacy and maintained law and order without put any burden on the citizens and taking all political parties in confidence.

APTPMA leaders further said that the recent events galvanized 250 million citizens of Pakistan who proved that they were solidly behind the armed forces.

They said that the spectacular response of the PAF demolished whatever faith India had on the Rafael jets. The Israeli drones were also systematically destroyed before they could do substantial damage.

The so-called pride of India, the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, which was sent towards Pakistani shores, had to beat a hasty retreat when its crew saw the formidable Pakistan Navy ready to smash and sink it.

The Pak army which was deployed at the borders courageously and fearlessly shattered the aspirations of the Indian ground forces and soon the Indians were forced to raise the white flag, they added.

All the office-bearers and members of APTPMA prayed for the armed personnel and civilians who lost their lives during the war that Allah Almighty may rest the departed souls in eternal peace in JanatulFirdous and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

APTPMA leaders also applauded the precise attack on Indian military bases and airports which damaged them in a way that it would take years to rebuild.

The world has now appreciated the great work done by the Pakistan armed forces and at the same time, there has been universal condemnation of Indian hegemonic designs.

APTPMA echoes the call of Pakistani government to the global community that an impartial investigation of the Pahalgam incident should be carried out so that Indian mantra that Pakistan is harboring and deploying terrorists could be put to rest once and for all.

APTPMA leaders assured the chiefs of armed forces as well as the government of Pakistan that APTPMA members are fully behind them and would support all policies that protect the integrity and sovereignty of the motherland.

APTPMA would also play a significant role in enhancing exports, increasing employment and contributing to the treasury through taxes, they added.