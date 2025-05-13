DC visits THQ Hospital to review healthcare facilities

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, paid a detailed visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kunjah (Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Hospital) to assess the available medical facilities and services provided to patients.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr. Saqib Munir, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments of the hospital, including the emergency ward, OPD, and other units. He interacted with patients to inquire about their experiences and the quality of services being delivered.

During his visit, DC Safdar Virk held meetings with the medical superintendent, doctors, and paramedical staff.

He issued directions to improve the quality and timeliness of healthcare services and emphasized the need for patient-centered care. He also listened to the grievances of patients and issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve several issues immediately. The hospital administration was directed to ensure the availability of standard and timely medical treatment under all circumstances.

Dr. Saqib Munir briefed the deputy commissioner on the current facilities at the hospital and the challenges faced by the staff. Appreciating the overall performance of the hospital, the deputy commissioner urged officials to utilize available resources efficiently and prioritize public welfare.