ATC Sets May 20 For Indictment In PTI’s Protest Cases

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ATC sets May 20 for indictment in PTI’s protest cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday set May 20 as the date for framing charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders and supporters involved in five separate cases linked to the November 26 protest.

The court provided copies of the charge sheets to the accused in two cases registered at Secretariat Police Station, moving the proceedings toward indictment.

At the recent hearing, the court marked the attendance of the present accused and reviewed updates submitted by the police.

During the today's court proceedings, police submitted charge sheets for all five cases. Two of these were registered at Secretariat Police Station, while the remaining three involve cases from Karachi Company and Tarnol police stations.

The judge directed the court staff to distribute copies of the charge sheets related to the Secretariat police cases among the accused.

The court has decided to frame charges against all accused on May 20, and notices have been issued to ensure their appearance on the scheduled date.

Notices for appearance have also been sent to those involved in cases registered at Karachi Company, Tarnol, and the third case from the Secretariat police station.

While the court is preparing to begin the formal trial process in two of the cases, it has also scheduled further hearings for the remaining cases. The third case from Secretariat Police Station has been adjourned until June 12. In the Tarnol case, the hearing will resume on June 17. The Karachi Company case has been postponed until June 19.

The cases stem from clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement during a protest held by the party on November 26, following political unrest. Several people were booked for alleged violence, incitement, and interference in official duties during the demonstration.

