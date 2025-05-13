WASA Attaches Priority To Resolve Consumers’ Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is attaching top priority to resolve consumers’ complaints received through helpline 1334.
The helpline 1334 is fully active and citizens can register their complaints regarding their sewerage and other issues.
Managing Director Amir Aziz on Tuesday instructed the officers to resolve consumers’ complaints within the stipulated time frame.
He said that WASA despite limited resources was providing quality services of supplying clean drinking water and sewage.
He further said that service delivery standards are being upgraded to facilitate the consumers.
He said that clean drinking water is analyzed at WASA labs as it is supplied two times a day to citizens.
