Open Menu

WASA Attaches Priority To Resolve Consumers’ Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM

WASA attaches priority to resolve consumers’ complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is attaching top priority to resolve consumers’ complaints received through helpline 1334.

The helpline 1334 is fully active and citizens can register their complaints regarding their sewerage and other issues.

Managing Director Amir Aziz on Tuesday instructed the officers to resolve consumers’ complaints within the stipulated time frame.

He said that WASA despite limited resources was providing quality services of supplying clean drinking water and sewage.

He further said that service delivery standards are being upgraded to facilitate the consumers.

He said that clean drinking water is analyzed at WASA labs as it is supplied two times a day to citizens.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

56 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

7 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

7 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

7 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

8 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan