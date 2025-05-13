FDA Finalizes Arrangements For Auction Of 538 Plots
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority has finalized all arrangements for the auction of 538 residential and commercial plots of different sizes.
The auction will be held on May 14 at 11 am at the office of Project Management Unit FDA City Sargodha Road, in which 10 marla, 1 kanal residential plots, shops, plots of different areas, public utility sites, marquees, land reserved for hospital/hotel will be offered for auction.
