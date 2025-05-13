Inaugural briefing session of Pak-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The inaugural briefing session of the Pakistan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was held Tuesday at Parliament House under the convenership of MNA Ms. Saba Sadiq.

The meeting was attended by members including Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Kiran Haider, Ms. Akhtar Bibi, and Ms. Shaista Khan.

Briefings were delivered by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, the Trade and Investment Attaché, and officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, focusing on bilateral relations, trade, investment, and religious tourism.

Ms. Saba Sadiq , MNA and Convener Pakistan- Vietnam PFG underscored the potential for enhancing cooperation, particularly in promoting religious tourism linked to Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage sites. She also called for stronger inter-parliamentary linkages and greater engagement in economic and cultural domains.

The members reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties, supporting diplomatic efforts, and strengthening people-to-people and parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam.