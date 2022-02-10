UrduPoint.com

Arbab Condemns Naukot Incident, Assures Support For Victim's Family

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support for victim's family

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday condemned the alleged abduction and rape of young girls in Naukot and assured all possible support to the affected family

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday condemned the alleged abduction and rape of young girls in Naukot and assured all possible support to the affected family.

Dr Arbab visited Naukot on Thursday and met the family members of the victims of the alleged rape and said that as a special assistant to the PM, he would raise his voice against this atrocity at every forum.

Despite such a tragedy, the affected family has not yet received justice, Arbab lamented.

He said that he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Imran Khan so that the victims could get justice.

He alleged that the PPP members always sided with the criminals and the case would be suppressed by conducting a false inquiry in the same manner as the fake medical report of the girls was prepared.

Dr Arbab said that after 18th amendment PPP has made blind law in Sindh and police did not take any action till the victims blocked the road.

He said the provincial government has established lawlessness in Sindh and such abuses against the poor have become common.

He assured the victim's family that he had taken notice of the incident and they would get justice soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

>