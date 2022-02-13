UrduPoint.com

Arbab Rahim Strongly Condemns Brutal Killing Of Farmers In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim has strongly condemned the brutal massacre of innocent farmers in Nawab Wali Muhammad area of district Shaheed Benazirabad.

In a video statement on Sunday, former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Rahim said that innocent people were being killed openly in the province and no one was going to take action against them.

Arbab Rahim alleged that Zardari and his associates were involved in the tragedy that occurred in Nawab Wali Muhammad and that was the reason the victims looked helpless.

He said that according to reports, influential persons are trying to make "Keti Zardari" by occupying 800 acres of land that led to the tragic incident.

Arbab Rahim demanded of the higher judiciary for taking suo motu notice of the killing of innocent farmers so that the real culprits could be brought to justice.

He said that after the 18th amendment, the Federal government could not insert much pressure over the provincial government and there was a need for the courts to take notice of the matter.

He said that people of Sindh were fed up with PPP and if there were elections then people would not vote for Zardari's party.

