UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Ever Ready To Defend Pakistan Against All Threats, At All Costs: COAS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Armed forces ever ready to defend Pakistan against all threats, at all costs: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said armed forces were ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs.

He spent Eid with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan international border in Kurram district and made these remarks while addressing the troops, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

Interacting with troops and sharing Eid greetings, the COAS appreciated their high morale and unflinching resolve to defend the motherland.

He expressed complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security.

The army chief lauded the formation for expeditious fencing in area of responsibility along Pak-Afghan international border and reiterated Pakistan Army's firm resolve to ensure security along our borders in the face of evolving challenges.

He also praised the formation for rendering continuous assistance to civil administration in execution of ongoing projects for socioeconomic uplift of the area including development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other efforts for rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border Media All

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

56 minutes ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

5 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

5 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

7 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.