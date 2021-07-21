Armed forces ever ready to defend Pakistan against all threats, at all costs: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said armed forces were ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs.

He spent Eid with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan international border in Kurram district and made these remarks while addressing the troops, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

Interacting with troops and sharing Eid greetings, the COAS appreciated their high morale and unflinching resolve to defend the motherland.

He expressed complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security.

The army chief lauded the formation for expeditious fencing in area of responsibility along Pak-Afghan international border and reiterated Pakistan Army's firm resolve to ensure security along our borders in the face of evolving challenges.

He also praised the formation for rendering continuous assistance to civil administration in execution of ongoing projects for socioeconomic uplift of the area including development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other efforts for rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.