Army Chief Interacts With 15 Years Old Cancer Patients Via Video Link

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

The ailing boy thanked the army chief for meeting him. Expressing his desires, Raza said that he wanted to play role for country's security by joining the armed forces.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted via video link with a 15 years old child, Ali Raza, who was fighting cancer for the last one year.

Ali Raza had expressed desire to meet the Army Chief and join Pakistan Army.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing and prayed for his recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) shared virtual meeting of Army Chief and the boy.

The DG ISPR wrote: “#COAS interacted with 15 yrs old child, Ali Raza, fighting cancer 4 last one yr. Ali expressed desire to meet COAS & join Pak Army. Interaction was arranged @ Corps HQ Karachi via video link. COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery,”.

The ailing boy thanked the army chief for meeting him. Expressing his desires, Raza said that he wanted to play role for country’s security by joining the armed forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

