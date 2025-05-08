Open Menu

PFA Shuts Down Murabba Production Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday shut down a substandard

preserve (murabba) production unit for serious health violations in

the city.

According to PFA Director General Asim Javed, the unit was found

using banned ingredients, expired materials and non-food-grade blue

drums for food preparation. The production area was in a deplorable

state, infested with insects and cockroaches and lacked basic cleanliness.

The authorities also discovered the use of unauthorized food coloring,

absence of crucial documentation including employee medical records,

label registration and product traceability.

“There was no mention of

manufacturing or expiry dates on the products and refrigerators were

found rusted,” stated Asim Javed.

"Selling expired, banned or adulterated food items is a serious crime,"

emphasized DG Food Authority, adding that strict action was ongoing

against businesses involved in food adulteration.

