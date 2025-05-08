PFA Shuts Down Murabba Production Unit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday shut down a substandard
preserve (murabba) production unit for serious health violations in
the city.
According to PFA Director General Asim Javed, the unit was found
using banned ingredients, expired materials and non-food-grade blue
drums for food preparation. The production area was in a deplorable
state, infested with insects and cockroaches and lacked basic cleanliness.
The authorities also discovered the use of unauthorized food coloring,
absence of crucial documentation including employee medical records,
label registration and product traceability.
“There was no mention of
manufacturing or expiry dates on the products and refrigerators were
found rusted,” stated Asim Javed.
"Selling expired, banned or adulterated food items is a serious crime,"
emphasized DG Food Authority, adding that strict action was ongoing
against businesses involved in food adulteration.
PFA shuts down murabba production unit
