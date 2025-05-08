Pakistan Armed Forces neutralise 12 Indian drones: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday said that Pakistan’s armed forces, maintaining a high level of alert, successfully neutralised 12 Indian Harop drones launched across various locations in a clear act of aggression.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “On the night of May 7th and 8th, India carried out yet another blatant act of military aggression against Pakistan by launching hostile drones at multiple locations. In response, the Pakistan Armed Forces, maintaining the highest state of alert and vigilance, successfully neutralised 12 Harop drones”.

The DG ISPR stated the locations where the Indian drones were neutralised including Lahore, Attock, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Miano, Chor and Near Karachi.

DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also showed debris of neutralised drones.

He said that four personnel of the Pakistan Army have been injured as a 13th Indian drone “managed to engage in a military target near Lahore partially.

The DG said “Four men of Pakistan Army have been injured in this attack near Lahore with partial damage to an equipment has occurred.”

He said, in an another drone attack one civilian has embraced martyrdom and one is injured in Miano, Sindh.

“This naked aggression continues, and the armed forces are on high degree of alert and neutralising them,” he said.

He added that the provocation “miserably failed on the night of May 6 and 7, when they attacked places of worship and civilian infrastructure and killed innocent civilians, including children, women and elderly”.

Recalling that the Indian army faced “destruction of five of their aircraft and suffering heavy casualties along the Line of Control and damage”, the DG ISPR said India has “apparently lost the plot”.

“Rather than going on a path of rationality, it is further escalating in a highly charged environment to satisfy the hubristic mindset of the Indian government,” he said.

The DG ISPR said, “The international community can visibly see the path that India is treading through this extremely provocative military aggression in a region that is right now highly fragile and putting the security of the region and beyond at risk. “Pakistan armed forces remain fully vigilant to any type of threat,” the DG ISPR added.

He said there should be no doubt that India is paying dearly—and will continue to pay dearly—for this naked aggression and reckless military adventurism.