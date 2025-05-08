Mock Exercise Held At Girls School
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In view of the prevailing situation in the country, a mock exercise was held at Government Comprehensive Girls school, Madina Town on Thursday.
The exercise commenced by ringing a siren,signaling the start of the drill,during which students practiced practiced dealing with emergency situations
Additional Commissioner General Tayyab Sami, District Education Officer Sardar Muhammad Sajid, Principal Qamar Sultana, Chief Instructor Hafiz Adnan, Rescue-1122 Safety Officer Ghulam Murtaza
were also present on the occasion.
Practical training was imparted to the students to deal with any untoward situation.The aim was to equip them with personal skills and raise awareness about safety protocols.
ADC Tayyab Sami said that the education department has initiated several proactive measures to enhance safety in schools.
Students participated enthusiastically in the exercise, demonstrating keen interest in learning emergency response techniques.
