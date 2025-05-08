Larkana People's Shows Solidarity With Pak Army
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Similar to the rest of the country, the people of Larkana took to the streets against Indian aggression and brutality, chanting slogans "Modi Murdabad" (Down with Modi) and setting fire to an effigy of Modi on Thursday.
A protest rally was organized by the Golden Group Friends on Station Road in Larkana to condemn Indian aggression and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
The rally marched through various city streets and culminated at Jinnah Bagh Chowk, where protesters waved national flags and vociferously chanted slogans such as "Long live the Pakistan Army," "Long live Pakistan," "Down with India," and "Modi Murdabad." Demonstrators also burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders spearheading the protest, including Dr.
Ahmed Ali Sheikh, social activist Zulqarnain Sial, Liaquat Ali Abro, Jameel Chandio, Safdar Brohi, and Tariq Malgati, paid tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army. They stated that the military remains vigilant at the borders 24/7 to defend the nation and protect its people.
The speakers emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its courageous armed forces and possesses the full capability to decisively counter any aggression, a fact proven by the Pakistan Army’s actions.
They asserted that India’s "thief-like attacks" under the cover of darkness exposed its fear of Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Army has responded resolutely, delivering a befitting reply to India.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana people's shows solidarity with Pak Army6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces neutralise 12 Indian drones: DG ISPR6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally for Pakistan armed forces held at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam6 minutes ago
-
Important measures announced for Civil Defense and public awareness15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to defend sovereignty: warns Khawaja Asif16 minutes ago
-
Motorways police organizes awareness seminar at SZABIST University Larkana26 minutes ago
-
Yogis express solidarity with forces,call for jihad35 minutes ago
-
Robbers loot two persons near Sunyaranwala36 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for defusing tensions, resolving Kashmir issue36 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 190,000 fines over several units36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad putted on high alert amid bad weather, national situation45 minutes ago
-
“Nation ready to defend Pakistan, Civil defence volunteers on Frontlines”:ADCG45 minutes ago