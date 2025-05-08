Open Menu

Larkana People's Shows Solidarity With Pak Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Larkana people's shows solidarity with Pak Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Similar to the rest of the country, the people of Larkana took to the streets against Indian aggression and brutality, chanting slogans "Modi Murdabad" (Down with Modi) and setting fire to an effigy of Modi on Thursday.

A protest rally was organized by the Golden Group Friends on Station Road in Larkana to condemn Indian aggression and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally marched through various city streets and culminated at Jinnah Bagh Chowk, where protesters waved national flags and vociferously chanted slogans such as "Long live the Pakistan Army," "Long live Pakistan," "Down with India," and "Modi Murdabad." Demonstrators also burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders spearheading the protest, including Dr.

Ahmed Ali Sheikh, social activist Zulqarnain Sial, Liaquat Ali Abro, Jameel Chandio, Safdar Brohi, and Tariq Malgati, paid tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army. They stated that the military remains vigilant at the borders 24/7 to defend the nation and protect its people.

The speakers emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its courageous armed forces and possesses the full capability to decisively counter any aggression, a fact proven by the Pakistan Army’s actions.

They asserted that India’s "thief-like attacks" under the cover of darkness exposed its fear of Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Army has responded resolutely, delivering a befitting reply to India.

