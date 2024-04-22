Open Menu

Aror University Conducts Entry Test For Academic Session 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Aror University conducts entry test for academic session 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design Heritage Sukkur conducted an entry test for the academic session fall 2024 Round 1.

More than 484 candidates across the country appeared in the entry test in 12-degree programs including Bachelor of Architecture, BS Civil Engineering, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Fashion Design, BS Textile Design, BS Visual Arts, BS History, BS Archaeology, BS Artificial Intelligence, BS multimedia and gaming, BS ceramic design, BS tourism & hospitality, according to a release issued here on Monday.

The test was conducted at the University premises, where the university made all necessary arrangements for candidates.

A dedicated area was spared for parents accompanying candidates.

The test was conducted in a highly secure and controlled environment where the University took all security measures team of rescue 1122, emergency mobile health, mobile Police, and a general physician doctor to ensure the smooth conduct of the Test.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Doctor Sukkur Rescue 1122 Textile All

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

31 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

15 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

15 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan