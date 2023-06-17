Arsonists of May 9 to be trialed under Military Act: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that arsonists of May 9 mayhem would be trialed under Military Act as they committed offence in the military areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that arsonists of May 9 mayhem would be trialed under Military Act as they committed offence in the military areas.

Addressing a meeting of Yarn Merchants Association at Karkhana Bazaar here on Saturday, he said that under a calculated move, the activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked sensitive military installations and vandalized corps commander house on 9th May 2023.

He said that PTI leadership created hate against Pak Army in the mind of young generation due to which they attacked the military installations besides vandalizing monuments of army martyrs. He added that PTI hatched this conspiracy only to bow down the government and for this purpose, PTI leadership also used to intimidate the state institutions constantly but the brave Pakistani nation foiled all nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

The minister said that he had repeatedly apprised to the nation that if Imran Khan was not bridled in-time, he might bring any mishap for this country, adding that Imran Khan promoted culture of hate and hatred in the country due to which 9th May mayhem occurred.

He said that the people of Pakistan had posed confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2013 when the country was facing rampant incidents of terrorism and long duration of load shedding. However, PML-N government under dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of terrorism and load shedding and put the country on road to progress and prosperity within 4 years.

He said that the growth rate was 6.2 percent in Pakistan in 2018 when PML-N government was abolished. Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on a flimsy allegation of 'not receiving salary from his own son' and Imran Khan was clamped on the nation but this incompetent person bitterly failed to deliver to the nation despite enjoying power for 4 years.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that PML-N government always preferred public welfare programs. It initiated a number of development projects like construction of motorways and express ways in addition to establishment of hospitals, university campuses and metros.

"In Faisalabad, we also established Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), Children Hospital, General Hospitals in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Samanabad and Haseeb Shaheed Colony besides setting up university campuses", he added.

He said that Imran Khan only strived to implicate his opponents in false and fabricated cases during his whole tenure. He (Imran Khan) dubbed others as "Dacoits and Thieves" but at the same time his crony Farah Gogi looted national wealth with great impunity and shifted it abroad.

He said that British agency had repatriated Rs.80 billion looted from Pakistan but Imran Khan in connivance with his cronies returned this amount back to the real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and in lieu of it, he got a land worth Rs.7 billion transferred in his name under the garb of al-Qadir Trust.

He said that Imran Khan and his wife were the only trustees of al-Qadir Trust. No other honest man was added among its trustees so that Imran could misappropriate and embezzle its wealth and property according to his own will. He said that the people now become aware of nefarious designs of Imran Khan and they would surely minus him from the politics with their vote power during upcoming general elections.

The minister assured the traders and merchants to resolve their problems on priority basis and said that he was also working for development of Faisalabad on modern lines. He asked the traders and businessmen to highlight any major development scheme for Faisalabad so that he could move the federal as well as provincial governments for its early execution. He also appealed them to vote and support PML-N in general elections so that development pace could be resumed for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity.

Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (Guccha Group) Chaudhary Javaid Asghar Guccha, Vice Chairman Sheikh Owais Nasir, group leader Shahid Zeeshan Guccha, Hajji Abdul Jabbar, former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, City President PML-N Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad, Chairman board of Directors FESCO Malik Tahseen Javaid Awan, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and others were also present in the meeting.