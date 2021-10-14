UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Holds "Mehfil-e-Musalama"

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Thursday organized an international "Mehfil-e-Musalama" , to pay homage to the Shohda-e- Karbala, at Jaun Elia Lawn, which was attended by renowned poets from all over the world, including Pakistan.

Prominent poets who paid the tribute on the occasion include Tasneem Abidi from the USA, Syed Arfi Hashmi from Australia and Shahida Hasan from Canada. Poets from different parts of Pakistan also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, noted writer Professor Sahar Ansari said that the ACP Karachi has set a good example in holding international "Mehfil-e-Musalama" in these circumstances when literary and social gatherings were not allowed and communication was almost cut off.

More Stories From Pakistan

