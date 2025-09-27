Open Menu

Arts Council Karachi Hosts NTU Fashion Students’ Thesis Exhibition 'The Graduation Show 25'

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Arts Council Karachi hosts NTU fashion students’ thesis exhibition 'The Graduation Show 25'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted The Graduation Show 25, a thesis exhibition showcasing the work of final-year fashion design students from the National Textile University (NTU), Karachi Campus.

The exhibition opened at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, Ahmed Shah Building as the ceremony was inaugurated by Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, alongside NTU Karachi Campus Director Prof. Dr. Khalid Pasha, artist Shahid Rassam, and Chairman Arts Council’s Fine Arts Committee, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab, said a statement on Friday.

The event drew prominent figures from the textile industry, fashion circles, academia, and the entertainment sector.

In his remarks, Ahmed Shah praised the creativity and dedication of the graduating students, describing their work as a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western influences.

He also commended the NTU faculty for their role in nurturing young talent and noted that the Arts Council has signed MOUs with major universities across Karachi to strengthen academic and cultural collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Pasha acknowledged the Arts Council’s support, highlighting NTU’s nine-year presence in Karachi.

He credited Mohammad Ahmed Shah’s leadership as a key factor in the successful organization of the exhibition.

Eighteen graduating designers presented their thesis collections, including Amna Tariq, Somal Sial, Areeba Waheed, Uzma Ahmed, Muhammad Waqas, Rida Mukhtar, Mahnoor Faisal Siddiqui, Jaweria Taufiq, Zunaira Shakeel, Maliha Junejo, Fiza Zahra, Maryam Saleem, Ayesha Bibi, Maira Taufiq, Marvi, Komal, Muhammad Nabeel, and Maryam Shakeel.

The Graduation Show 25 features innovative design collections that reflect the students’ research, artistic vision, and technical expertise.

Organizers say the showcase highlights the potential of NTU’s emerging designers as future leaders in fashion, art direction, and production design.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until 29 September 2025 at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery.

