UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Organizes Eid Milan For Members

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Arts Council organizes Eid Milan for members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized Eid Milan dinner and Qawwali for the members of the council and their families in Jaun Elia Lawn here on Monday.

At the event, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah welcomed all the members and governing body members.

A large number of ACP members enjoyed the dinner along with their families. After the dinner, Qawwal Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal Group performed on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

