Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in Naudero (Larkana).

Asif Ali Zardari was warmly received at Bhutto House Naudero by the Senior leaders of PPP and others.

He would attend the main function of the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be held on Wednesday at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto(Larkana).

On the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari, security arrangements were made very strict in Naudero.