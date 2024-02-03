Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday reached Sukkur to campaign for the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday reached Sukkur to campaign for the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing the rally, she said the sun of February 8 will rise with the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory.

Asifa praised Bilawal Bhutto for his commitment to serving the poor and oppressed, asserting that he stands out as a politician dedicated to the welfare of the people.

She emphasized that while other parties are solely thirsting for power, the PPP aims to empower citizens with their rights.

Asifa highlighted the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, emphasizing her advocacy for women’s rights.

She said that despite the tragic loss of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari continued the mission, ensuring education and empowerment for women.

She reiterated the PPP’s focus on serving the public, contrasting it with other parties driven primarily by a desire for power.