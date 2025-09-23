Assault accused convicted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) An Additional Sessions Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 300,000 in an assault case.

According to the prosecution, Additional Sessions Judge announced the verdict after the completion of the trial, finding the accused, Muhammad Ismail alias Kalu, guilty of the charges.

The case dates back to 2022, when the convict assaulted two women within the jurisdiction of Alpa Police Station.

Alpa Police conducted a thorough investigation, arrested the accused, and submitted a challan supported by substantial evidence before the court. After evaluating the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Muhammad Ismail to life imprisonment and directed him to pay Rs300,000 as fine.