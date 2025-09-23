Awareness session on World Physical Therapy Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Sialkot (USKT) organized an awareness session in connection with World Physical Therapy Day, highlighting the significance and growing scope of the field in modern healthcare. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, along with deans, directors, faculty members, and students.

Dr. Raveena, Head of the Department, welcomed the participants and the guest speaker, and addressed the current challenges faced in the field of physical therapy. Dr. Maryam, Lecturer in the DPT program, delivered an insightful talk on therapeutic approaches for Parkinson’s disease, cardiac patients, children, women’s health, and geriatric care.

Guest speaker Dr. Muhammad Baber Ikram, PhD scholar at Gujranwala Medical College and affiliated with Ghurki Trust and Teaching Hospital, shared his practical knowledge and international perspective on physical therapy.

He guided students on how to approach patients in the field and elaborated on the global demand and opportunities in the profession.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Khaleeq-ur-Rahman commended the Department of Physical Therapy for organizing the session and expressed appreciation for the guest speaker’s contributions. He emphasized the importance of physical therapy as a vital branch of medical science, noting that many modern health issues stem from sedentary lifestyles. He stressed the need for both doctors and patients to adopt a positive mindset, and pledged to equip the DPT department with more advanced facilities.

The session also featured student-led presentations and a tableau themed “Movement is Medicine”, showcasing the benefits of physical therapy in daily life. An interactive question-and-answer session, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a Physical Therapy Day Awareness Walk concluded the event.