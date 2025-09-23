PFA Takes Action Against Food Outlets In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), led by Muhammad Rizwan Saeed, conducted inspections of various food outlets in the district to assess quality and hygiene standards.
According to a PFA spokesperson, Ajwa Bakers at Bus Stand Lari Adda, Kharian was fined Rs30,000 for poor cleanliness and the presence of expired food items. The team confiscated and discarded over 2.5 kilograms of unhygienic products, including chicken powder and flavored yogurt. Poor sanitary conditions were also observed at the bakery.
In a separate action, Akhtar Sweets (Production Unit, Kharian) was sealed due to multiple violations, including unhygienic conditions, absence of workers’ medical certificates, use of unlabelled food colors, contaminated potato spice, and signs of rodent infestation. Approximately five kilograms of spoiled potato spice was also discarded during the inspection.
Muhammad Rizwan Saeed stated that the sale of substandard and harmful food would not be tolerated, and the PFA would continue such operations to protect public health.
