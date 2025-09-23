ANF recovers over 115 kg of drugs worth Rs 124.5 million in 9 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 9 operations across the country, recovered as many as 115 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 124.5 million and arrested 8 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near Kamra Road, Attock.

Similarly,1.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near Kak Pul, Islamabad.

As many as 300 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of the accused near Jhang Road, Faisalabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

During other operations, 290 Alprazolam, 400 Revotrile, 400 Lexotenil, and 150 Valium tablets, totalling 383 grams, were recovered from the luggage of a passenger travelling to Dubai at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

As many as 105,000 Tramadol tablets, 7500 Xanax tablets, and 17,000 Valium tablets were recovered from a parcel sent to Dubai at a courier office in Karachi, and the accused was arrested.

In another operation,13.5 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the possession of the accused riding a bus near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

Likewise, 9.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused riding in a bus near Hyderabad highway.

1.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near the motorway toll plaza in Islamabad, and the accused was arrested.

As much as 86 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered near Bostan Road, Pishin.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.