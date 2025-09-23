MPA Reviews E-Khidmat Markaz Facilities
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly Punjab (MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt) visited the e-Khidmat Markaz located on Paris Road, Sialkot, to review the facilities being provided to the public.
During the visit, MPA Manshaullah Butt took a detailed overview of the center's operations and praised the Punjab government’s initiative to offer modern and transparent services under one roof, calling it an excellent example of citizen-centric governance and public service delivery.
The e-Khidmat Markaz offers a wide range of services including the issuance of domicile certificates, fard (land ownership documents), transfer fees, vehicle registration and ownership transfer, learner and renewal driving licenses, international driving permits, police character certificates, tenancy registration, verification of domestic workers, FIR copies, and registration of marriage and divorce certificates.
Additional services include birth and death certificates, NADRA verifications, issuance of e-stamp papers and postage stamps, postal registry, arms license information, and access to the University Management System (UMS), among others.
On this occasion, Manager e-Khidmat Markaz Waqas Gondal, Assistant Manager Muhammad Ibrahim, and Abdul Hameed Qasim were also present.
MPA Manshaullah Butt appreciated the efforts and performance of the center’s management and staff, encouraging citizens to fully benefit from these facilities. He added that the Punjab government is working tirelessly to provide the best possible services to the people in a convenient and transparent manner.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner approves 15 urban development water supply, sewerage schemes5 minutes ago
-
PFA takes action against food outlets in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 115 kg of drugs worth Rs 124.5 million in 9 operations5 minutes ago
-
MPA reviews e-Khidmat Markaz facilities5 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends heartfelt felicitations to Saudi Arabia on 95th National Day5 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on World Physical Therapy Day5 minutes ago
-
Assault accused convicted5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner briefs MCMC officers on Rawalpindi Division’s profile, mega projects15 minutes ago
-
NDMA Chairman visits Punjab flood-hit areas,reviews relief efforts15 minutes ago
-
MD APP condoles demise of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal45 minutes ago
-
Rakhshanda Memorial's Food ATM project marks 1-year milestone55 minutes ago
-
NCRC, UNICEF launch comprehensive report on displaced, migrant children in Pakistan55 minutes ago