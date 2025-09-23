MPA reviews e-Khidmat Markaz facilities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly Punjab (MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt) visited the e-Khidmat Markaz located on Paris Road, Sialkot, to review the facilities being provided to the public.

During the visit, MPA Manshaullah Butt took a detailed overview of the center's operations and praised the Punjab government’s initiative to offer modern and transparent services under one roof, calling it an excellent example of citizen-centric governance and public service delivery.

The e-Khidmat Markaz offers a wide range of services including the issuance of domicile certificates, fard (land ownership documents), transfer fees, vehicle registration and ownership transfer, learner and renewal driving licenses, international driving permits, police character certificates, tenancy registration, verification of domestic workers, FIR copies, and registration of marriage and divorce certificates.

Additional services include birth and death certificates, NADRA verifications, issuance of e-stamp papers and postage stamps, postal registry, arms license information, and access to the University Management System (UMS), among others.

On this occasion, Manager e-Khidmat Markaz Waqas Gondal, Assistant Manager Muhammad Ibrahim, and Abdul Hameed Qasim were also present.

MPA Manshaullah Butt appreciated the efforts and performance of the center’s management and staff, encouraging citizens to fully benefit from these facilities. He added that the Punjab government is working tirelessly to provide the best possible services to the people in a convenient and transparent manner.