NA Speaker Extends Heartfelt Felicitations To Saudi Arabia On 95th National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on the auspicious occasion of the Kingdom’s 95th National Day.
The Speaker stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic and time-tested fraternal relations , which are deeply rooted in shared religious, moral, and social values. He lauded the exemplary role of the Saudi leadership as Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, serving the Muslim Ummah with devotion and commitment.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the Kingdom’s pivotal contributions towards the preservation of the rich cultural and moral heritage of the Muslim world. He reiterated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand united in their pursuit of peace, unity, and progress for the entire Ummah.
Referring to the recent signing of the Pakistan–Saudi Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, the Speaker termed it a “historic milestone” in bilateral relations. He extended congratulations to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh on the successful conclusion of the agreement.
The Speaker also paid tribute to the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their vision and commitment in advancing Pakistan–Saudi ties. He observed that the defence pact reflects mutual trust, shared resolve, and the spirit of enduring brotherhood between the two nations.
“This agreement will open a new chapter of regional security, stability, and collective prosperity,” the speaker remarked.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner approves 15 urban development water supply, sewerage schemes5 minutes ago
-
PFA takes action against food outlets in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 115 kg of drugs worth Rs 124.5 million in 9 operations5 minutes ago
-
MPA reviews e-Khidmat Markaz facilities5 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends heartfelt felicitations to Saudi Arabia on 95th National Day5 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on World Physical Therapy Day5 minutes ago
-
Assault accused convicted5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner briefs MCMC officers on Rawalpindi Division’s profile, mega projects15 minutes ago
-
NDMA Chairman visits Punjab flood-hit areas,reviews relief efforts15 minutes ago
-
MD APP condoles demise of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal45 minutes ago
-
Rakhshanda Memorial's Food ATM project marks 1-year milestone55 minutes ago
-
NCRC, UNICEF launch comprehensive report on displaced, migrant children in Pakistan55 minutes ago