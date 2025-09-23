Commissioner Approves 15 Urban Development Water Supply, Sewerage Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) chaired by Commissioner Lahore Division Marryam Khan, approved 15 urban development sector schemes related to water supply and sewerage.
According to details, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) presented eight schemes under the Lahore Development Programme for Lahore Cantonment and Walton board. In addition, six schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and one scheme of Public Health Engineering were also tabled. The committee, under the chairmanship of the Commissioner, reviewed the proposals in detail and granted formal approval.
Commissioner Marryam Khan directed that complete justification must be provided for schemes presented with price variations. She emphasized that all projects should be completed within the current financial year in line with approved SOPs, timelines, and quality standards. “Completion of every scheme according to defined deadlines and benchmarks is imperative,” she stressed.
The meeting was attended by Director Development Lahore Division Javed Rasheed Chauhan, WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad, Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal, and other development officers of Lahore Division.
