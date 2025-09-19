Assistant Commissioner Astore, Along With The Levies Force, Visited Gorikot Bazaar.
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Owais Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Shounter Tanveer Ahmed, along with Levies Subedar Shounter and Levies Force, carried out a detailed inspection of hotels and bakeries located in Gorikot Bazaar.
During the inspection, the cleanliness of hotels and bakeries and the medical fitness certificates of employees were checked.
The employees of Gorikot’s hotels and bakeries were strictly instructed to maintain proper hygiene and to display their fitness certificates on the walls of their establishments.
Employees without certificates were directed to obtain them within two days.
The utensils used in hotels were also examined, while expired and substandard items in bakeries and general stores were checked.
Special instructions were given to remove unhealthy items and improve cleanliness standards.
In addition, Assistant Commissioner Shounter Tanveer Ahmed also visited the Gorikot Filter Plant.
He checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the water supply.
On this occasion, the filter plant staff were strictly instructed to ensure an uninterrupted water supply so that shopkeepers and travelers in Gorikot could have access to clean and safe drinking water.
He further stated that any negligence in the water supply at the filter plant would not be tolerated and that the plant must ensure water availability 24 hours a day.
Strict legal action will be taken against employees found negligent in their duties.
