GCWUS Launches ‘Excel Initiative Program’ To Train Teachers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Friday launched the Excel Initiative Program (EIP), designed to enhance teachers’ capacity through modern training and guidance, an official of the university told APP.
Under the programme, faculty members will be required to share their semester-wise syllabus schedules and adopt innovative teaching techniques aimed at improving classroom delivery.
The official further said that the university had also conducted a week-long training program for Contract Teacher Internees (CTIs), focusing on modern methods of lecture delivery and student engagement.
The initiative has been introduced and implemented under the leadership of GCWUS Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Basheer with the objective of improving the overall performance and academic quality of the university’s teaching staff.
