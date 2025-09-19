Karachi set to welcome over 100 countries for world’s largest 'Cultural Festival' starting October 30 : ACP President says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) President of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi Ahmed Shah revealed on Friday that the world’s biggest cultural festival is scheduled from October 30 to January 7, 2025, featuring over 100 countries and offering a vibrant lineup of performances, art exhibitions, music concerts, and cultural showcases.

While in an exclusive conversation, Ahmed Shah shared that this will be the second edition of the festival, following its debut last year with fewer participating countries.

He emphasized that the scale of the event has grown significantly, reflecting global interest and recognition of Pakistan’s cultural platform.

He further revealed that this year, countries from across the middle East including Saudi Arabia to Malta have been officially invited, along with their artists, painters, and performers.

The aim is to create a truly international cultural experience, offering a vibrant exchange of traditions, creativity, and artistic expression under one roof, he added.

These include performers from 31 African countries, 30 Asian nations, and 26 from Europe, along with participants from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Portugal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

In addition, painters representing 27 different countries will also showcase their work at the festival.

This year, the festival has been significantly expanded to offer a more diverse cultural experience, featuring not only music, theater, children’s performances and dance, but also for the first time, a dedicated segment for film, according to Ahmed Shah.

He emphasized that this addition marks a major step forward in showcasing the full spectrum of global art and creativity on a single platform.

He noted that this evolution of the festival reflects its growing status as a global cultural hub, aiming to bring together a wide range of artistic disciplines and foster dialogue between diverse communities.

He appreciated the government for its support, noting that the festival’s growing global trust and popularity would not have been possible without official backing.

Shah emphasized that the international participation is a reflection of Pakistan’s improving cultural diplomacy and the world’s increasing confidence in its creative and artistic platforms.