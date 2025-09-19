Open Menu

South Punjab Secretariat Issues Flood Losses Report

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

South Punjab Secretariat issues flood losses report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The recent flood in South Punjab has caused large-scale human and material losses.

According to the latest report, issued by the South Punjab Secretariat, the affected divisions include Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, where significant damage has been recorded.

As per the report, 1,174,870 people have been affected and 1,112 villages inundated. Floodwaters have damaged 1,174,870 acres of land and destroyed crops on 1,249,328 acres. So far, 45 deaths have been reported.

Relief operations were underway with full coordination of the administration and relevant departments. A total of 1,145 relief camps have been established in the flood-hit areas, providing food, medicine, and other essential services to the displaced population.

As many as 1,505,711 people have been safely evacuated, along with 1,470,521 livestock so far.

In addition, 451,978 patients have received medical treatment, while 848,119 animals have also been treated.

Recent Stories

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

7 minutes ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

33 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

40 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

3 hours ago
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

3 hours ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

3 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

3 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

4 hours ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan