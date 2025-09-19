South Punjab Secretariat issues flood losses report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The recent flood in South Punjab has caused large-scale human and material losses.

According to the latest report, issued by the South Punjab Secretariat, the affected divisions include Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, where significant damage has been recorded.

As per the report, 1,174,870 people have been affected and 1,112 villages inundated. Floodwaters have damaged 1,174,870 acres of land and destroyed crops on 1,249,328 acres. So far, 45 deaths have been reported.

Relief operations were underway with full coordination of the administration and relevant departments. A total of 1,145 relief camps have been established in the flood-hit areas, providing food, medicine, and other essential services to the displaced population.

As many as 1,505,711 people have been safely evacuated, along with 1,470,521 livestock so far.

In addition, 451,978 patients have received medical treatment, while 848,119 animals have also been treated.