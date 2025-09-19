GCU to increase LLB seats from 100 to 150

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Government College University Lahore Friday announced increasing the number of law programme seats from 100 to 150.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had approved 50 additional seats.

Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Chaudhry said that the university will soon advertise the admissions schedule for 50 additional seats, and admissions will be made on merit.