Over 850,000-ton Wheat Seized In Crackdown On Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) In a major achievement against hoarding of wheat, the government has seized more than 850,000 tons of wheat during an intensive crackdown carried out over the past week.

According to the spokesperson of the food Department, the operations were launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The drive was being conducted under the supervision of Punjab Food Director General Amjad Hafeez, in collaboration with the Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit and the Food Department.

The joint crackdown, spanning Muzaffargarh and several other districts of South Punjab, aims to prevent wheat hoarding and ensure price stability in the flour market.

Authorities confirmed that the coordinated actions have successfully thwarted attempts to artificially inflate flour prices through unlawful stockpiling of wheat.

