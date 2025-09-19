Over 850,000-ton Wheat Seized In Crackdown On Hoarding
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) In a major achievement against hoarding of wheat, the government has seized more than 850,000 tons of wheat during an intensive crackdown carried out over the past week.
According to the spokesperson of the food Department, the operations were launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The drive was being conducted under the supervision of Punjab Food Director General Amjad Hafeez, in collaboration with the Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit and the Food Department.
The joint crackdown, spanning Muzaffargarh and several other districts of South Punjab, aims to prevent wheat hoarding and ensure price stability in the flour market.
Authorities confirmed that the coordinated actions have successfully thwarted attempts to artificially inflate flour prices through unlawful stockpiling of wheat.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brother arrested for killing sister with Axe in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat issues flood losses report6 minutes ago
-
Karachi set to welcome over 100 countries for world’s largest 'Cultural Festival' starting October ..6 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
GCU to increase LLB seats from 100 to 1506 minutes ago
-
Over 850,000-ton wheat seized in crackdown on hoarding6 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Astore, along with the Levies Force, visited Gorikot Bazaar.6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS launches ‘Excel Initiative Program’ to train teachers6 minutes ago
-
3 drug-peddlers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pledges scholarships and training for IAEA member states16 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab lauds 64 officers for dedication in flood relief operations16 minutes ago
-
Three workers die of poisonous gas in sewerage line16 minutes ago