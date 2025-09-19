Open Menu

Mother, Daughter Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Mother, daughter killed in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A tragic accident claimed the lives of a mother and her young daughter when their motorcycle went out of control and came under a mini-truck near Adda Pir Murad on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Sajjad, a resident of village 519/EB, was traveling on a motorcycle with his wife and daughter.

When he attempted to overtake a mini-truck, the motorcycle slipped and lost balance, causing the family to fall under the truck.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Maria, and her nine-year old daughter, Alisha, were crushed to death on the spot, while Sajjad sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital for further medical assistance.

APP/aaj

