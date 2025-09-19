Brother arrested for killing sister with Axe in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The district police on Friday arrested a man accused of brutally killing his teenage sister with an axe in the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Imran Baloch, had attacked his 14-year-old sister, Shumaila Bibi, with an axe a few days ago after a domestic dispute over not moving livestock in the shed.

The girl died on the spot, while the accused fled the scene.

On the special directives of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a team led by SDPO Suburban Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and SHO Muhammad Sibtain Khan carried out a swift operation and arrested the suspect.

The police also recovered the murder weapon, an axe, from his possession.

APP/akt