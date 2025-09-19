Brother Arrested For Killing Sister With Axe In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The district police on Friday arrested a man accused of brutally killing his teenage sister with an axe in the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Imran Baloch, had attacked his 14-year-old sister, Shumaila Bibi, with an axe a few days ago after a domestic dispute over not moving livestock in the shed.
The girl died on the spot, while the accused fled the scene.
On the special directives of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a team led by SDPO Suburban Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and SHO Muhammad Sibtain Khan carried out a swift operation and arrested the suspect.
The police also recovered the murder weapon, an axe, from his possession.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brother arrested for killing sister with Axe in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat issues flood losses report6 minutes ago
-
Karachi set to welcome over 100 countries for world’s largest 'Cultural Festival' starting October ..6 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
GCU to increase LLB seats from 100 to 1506 minutes ago
-
Over 850,000-ton wheat seized in crackdown on hoarding6 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Astore, along with the Levies Force, visited Gorikot Bazaar.6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS launches ‘Excel Initiative Program’ to train teachers6 minutes ago
-
3 drug-peddlers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pledges scholarships and training for IAEA member states16 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab lauds 64 officers for dedication in flood relief operations16 minutes ago
-
Three workers die of poisonous gas in sewerage line16 minutes ago